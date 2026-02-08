Suspected food poisoning leaves two Eastern Cape kids dead

The provincial department says six children from Msintsi Location near Berlin and one child from Mdantsane were admitted to Cecilia Makiwane Hospital on Saturday afternoon.





The children, aged between four and seven had symptoms including feeling dizzy and vomiting.





Two were declared dead on arrival despite resuscitation efforts by clinical teams.





ALSO READ: Fake environmental health practitioners on the rise





Eastern Cape Health’s Camagwini Mavovana says one child was incubated and transferred to Frere Hospital for advanced critical care.





" Preliminary information from families indicate that six of the children from Msintsi had been playing together and consumed snacks prior to becoming ill.





"The circumstances relating to one child are still being established. The exact cause of the suspected food poisoning has not yet been confirmed.





"The department immediately activated its emergency and outbreak response protocols."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)