Suspected food poisoning leaves two Eastern Cape kids dead
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Eastern Cape health officials have deployed a team to investigate the source of the suspected food poisoning that has left two children dead.
The provincial department says six children from Msintsi Location near Berlin and one child from Mdantsane were admitted to Cecilia Makiwane Hospital on Saturday afternoon.
The children, aged between four and seven had symptoms including feeling dizzy and vomiting.
Two were declared dead on arrival despite resuscitation efforts by clinical teams.
Eastern Cape Health’s Camagwini Mavovana says one child was incubated and transferred to Frere Hospital for advanced critical care.
" Preliminary information from families indicate that six of the children from Msintsi had been playing together and consumed snacks prior to becoming ill.
"The circumstances relating to one child are still being established. The exact cause of the suspected food poisoning has not yet been confirmed.
"The department immediately activated its emergency and outbreak response protocols."
