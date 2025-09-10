Suspected cop killer shot dead near Hillcrest
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The Hawks KwaZulu-Natal Tracking Team in KwaNgcolosi tracked him down near Hillcrest, while he was driving a delivery truck.
The suspect allegedly opened fire on the officers, which led to the shootout on Wednesday.
ALSO READ: Search for culprits behind botched KZN cash heist
KZN Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says he was wanted for a 2023 murder of a police constable Mnqobi Shange.
"The suspect was sought for a police murder which happened on 28 May 2023 where constable Shange was driving along the KwaNgcolosi area and he was fatally shot by the suspect."
ALSO READ: Murder suspect slips from police custody in KZN
