 Suspected cop killer shot dead near Hillcrest
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

An alleged cop killer has been killed in a gun battle with police.

File photo

The Hawks KwaZulu-Natal Tracking Team in KwaNgcolosi tracked him down near Hillcrest, while he was driving a delivery truck.


The suspect allegedly opened fire on the officers, which led to the shootout on Wednesday.


KZN Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says he was wanted for a 2023 murder of a police constable Mnqobi Shange.


"The suspect was sought for a police murder which happened on 28 May 2023 where constable Shange was driving along the KwaNgcolosi area and he was fatally shot by the suspect."


