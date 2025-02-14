Suspected cash van robber shot dead in Umhlanga

He died in a gunbattle with officers who had followed up on information about his whereabouts.





"Police received information that the suspect was a passenger in a vehicle on the M4 southbound. At the Lighthouse Road off-ramp, the vehicle was intercepted," says KZN police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda.





READ: Police make arrests in KZN CIT heist





"The suspect got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the police and a shootout ensued."





"The suspect was shot and fatally wounded during the shootout. No police officer was injured during the shootout."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)