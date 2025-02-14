Suspected cash van robber shot dead in Umhlanga
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Police say the suspected cash-in-transit robber that was killed in Umhlanga on Thursday night was wanted in connection with a series of robberies.
Police say the suspected cash-in-transit robber that was killed in Umhlanga on Thursday night was wanted in connection with a series of robberies.
He died in a gunbattle with officers who had followed up on information about his whereabouts.
"Police received information that the suspect was a passenger in a vehicle on the M4 southbound. At the Lighthouse Road off-ramp, the vehicle was intercepted," says KZN police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda.
READ: Police make arrests in KZN CIT heist
"The suspect got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the police and a shootout ensued."
"The suspect was shot and fatally wounded during the shootout. No police officer was injured during the shootout."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
WATCH: Kayaker briefly swallowed by humpback whale
Even after this harrowing incident, the 24-year-old can't wait to get ba...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
How to stay safe: Valentine’s Day romance scams
Don't let scammers ruin your Valentine's Day! Here’s how to spot red fla...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago