 Suspected cash van robber shot dead in Umhlanga
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Suspected cash van robber shot dead in Umhlanga

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

Police say the suspected cash-in-transit robber that was killed in Umhlanga on Thursday night was wanted in connection with a series of robberies.

Crime police tape
Supplied

He died in a gunbattle with officers who had followed up on information about his whereabouts. 


"Police received information that the suspect was a passenger in a vehicle on the M4 southbound. At the Lighthouse Road off-ramp, the vehicle was intercepted," says KZN police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda. 


READ: Police make arrests in KZN CIT heist


"The suspect got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the police and a shootout ensued."


"The suspect was shot and fatally wounded during the shootout. No police officer was injured during the shootout."


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.