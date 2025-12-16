Suspect wanted for murder, robbery shot dead in Durban CBD

KZN Police say they shot the man dead near Maydon Wharf on Monday afternoon.





The suspect has been linked to a series of cases committed this month, including the murder of four people in Mbumbulu and a cash-in-transit robbery in Umlazi in the south of Durban.

KZN SAPS spokesperson, Paul Magwaza, says police received intelligence that the suspect was heading towards the CBD.

“The information was operationalised by police and Metro Police officers. The minibus taxi in which the suspect was travelling in was spotted by police officers, but before they could intercept it, the minibus taxi drove straight towards the police officers whilst firing shots at them. Police returned fire, and the suspect was fatally wounded.”

“Two pistols were recovered on the scene. One firearm was found in the deceased suspect's possession while the other was recovered inside the minibus taxi. A case of attempted murder against the police has been registered at Maydon Wharf Police Station.”



