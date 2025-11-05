Suspect wanted for murder gunned down in Verulam

He was intercepted on the M27 Road in Buffelsdraai on Tuesday night.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says police received intelligence that the suspect was travelling from Verulam to Inanda.

"The intelligence was operationalised. When police stopped and approached him, the suspect fired shots towards police officers and a shootout ensued.

"The suspect was shot and fatally wounded during the shootout and no police officer was injured.”





That afternoon, a Howick man was also shot.

The shooting left the man wounded, and he was rushed to hospital.

The incident happened at the Shiyabazali informal settlement.





