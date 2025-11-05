Suspect wanted for murder gunned down in Verulam
Updated | By Newswatch
It’s understood a man who was killed in a shootout with police in Verulam, north of Durban, was wanted for murder.
It’s understood a man who was killed in a shootout with police in Verulam, north of Durban, was wanted for murder.
He was intercepted on the M27 Road in Buffelsdraai on Tuesday night.
KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says police received intelligence that the suspect was travelling from Verulam to Inanda.
"The intelligence was operationalised. When police stopped and approached him, the suspect fired shots towards police officers and a shootout ensued.
"The suspect was shot and fatally wounded during the shootout and no police officer was injured.”
ALSO READ: Man handed life sentence for 2023 Umlazi mass murder
That afternoon, a Howick man was also shot.
The shooting left the man wounded, and he was rushed to hospital.
The incident happened at the Shiyabazali informal settlement.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: Are holidays for rest or adventure?
Which side are you on: total relaxation or action-packed adventure? Find...Stacey & J Sbu 9 hours ago
-
What's the most sold product in South Africa?
Business founder and CEO, Jandre de Beer, shares the five most sold prod...Danny Guselli 9 hours ago