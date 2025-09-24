Suspect in Sindiso Magaqa case denied bail
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The
man accused of killing former ANC Youth League secretary general Sindiso Magaqa
will remain behind bars.
The man accused of killing former ANC Youth League secretary general Sindiso Magaqa will remain behind bars.
The Mzimkhulu Magistrates Court denied bail to Stanley Sikhosana on Tuesday.
The state believes Sikhosana, who's a former Umzimkhulu Municipal Manager, is the mastermind behind the murder.
Magaqa was shot dead in July 2017, after allegedly exposing corruption in the municipality.
Sikhosana was first arrested in 2018 but later released.
The Political Killings Task Team re-arrested him in July.
KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says Sikhosana failed to show how releasing him would serve the interests of justice.
“In handing down the judgment, the presiding officer found that he did not prove exceptional circumstances to be released on bail.
“The matter was reminded to the 6th of October 2025 for the accused to make his first appearance in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, where he will be joined by the other two accused in this matter.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Gcina Mhlophe on honouring tradition and embracing change
What does it mean to be a custodian of culture in 2025? In this Heritage...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Danny Guselli opens up about his mixed heritage
It's Heritage Day and Danny Guselli reveals the one thing that he puts o...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago