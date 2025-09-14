Suspect shot dead at Empangeni police station
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting at a police station in Empangeni, in northern KZN.
It’s understood a man entered the Community Service Centre at Esikhaleni, claiming to need assistance on Thursday.
He allegedly tried to grab an officer’s firearm but couldn’t.
Provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda has explained that it was secured with a retention cord.
He says the suspect then drew out his own weapon and pointed it at the officer attempting to shoot her.
"To save his colleague as well as other people who were inside the CSC, another police officer fired shots to the suspect who was declared dead at the scene.
Police in KwaZulu-Natal have opened an inquest docket after a man who attempted to shoot a police officer inside a police station was shot and fatally wounded."
