Suspect in KZN principal's murder shot dead in Soweto

The National Intervention Unit tracked the 40-year-old man down to a hostel in Mapetla.





The suspect was linked to the 2020 killing of Msinga school principal, Zwelabantu Zuma, who was shot dead in his office.





"The 40-year-old suspect was wanted for several other cases in KZN including carjacking and for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm," says SAPS national spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.





"He was previously arrested but the case was withdrawn in court. The relentless SAPS investigator, presented new evidence before court and a J50 warrant of arrest was issued for the suspect.





"On Sunday afternoon, members of the NIU tracked down the suspect to a hostel in Mapetla, Soweto.When the suspect noticed the presence of police, he began shooting and the NIU returned fire, fatally wounding him.





"Two other accused in the case of murder of Mr Zwelabantu Zuma are already serving life sentences, while two others died before being trialed. One suspect is still outstanding on this case and police are still searching for the remaining suspect."





