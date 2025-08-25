Suspect charged with murder of Gqeberha prosecutor

Simthembile Xungu, 33, appeared under heavy police guard, accompanied by the magistrate, the state prosecutor, investigators, and court personnel, inside the courtroom.





Some of Brown's family members were also present at court.





Xungu, who was arrested on Thursday last week, was officially charged with Brown's murder.





He also faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.





Xungu was intercepted during a targeted roadblock on Thursday, as he was making his way back to Gqeberha on a bus from Johannesburg.





He allegedly fled to Johannesburg after the killing to evade arrest.





The arrest followed weeks of intensive investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, working in close coordination with other SAPS units.





Brown was shot in front of her home in Young Park on 31 July and died on her way to a hospital.





Her murder sent shockwaves through the legal fraternity and shed the spotlight on the safety of members of the National Prosecuting Authority.





The case was postponed to 3 September for further investigation.





Xungu remains in custody.





