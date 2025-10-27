Suspect arrested for murders of Mamelodi cousins

The bodies of two women, aged 21 and 22, were found with gunshot wounds in Mamelodi East Extension 17 on Sunday.





Gauteng police spokesperson Tintswalo Sibeko said a third victim, who was shot during the incident, is receiving medical treatment.





“Acting on this information, a joint team consisting of detectives from Gauteng Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit, Provincial Crime Intelligence, and Mamelodi East Detectives arrested the suspect at a filling station in Pretoria,” Sibeko added.





The suspect is expected to appear before the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.





Earlier on Monday, the Aubrey Tau Foundation offered a R250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the brutal murders of cousins Tshiamo and Baleseng Moramaga.





The young women, described as inseparable and full of promise, were pursuing teaching and beauty therapy careers.





