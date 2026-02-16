 Three suspects to appear in court for Pretoria e-hailing driver’s murder
Updated | By Mmangaliso Khumalo

Police in Gauteng have arrested two more suspects after an e-hailing driver was allegedly killed last Wednesday. 

The two male suspects, who are aged 30 and 26, joined the third suspect, aged 25, who was arrested on Friday.


Last week, police preliminary investigations suggested that the driver was killed by two passengers who had requested the service of an e-hailing on Wednesday.


The hijacked vehicle and the victim’s body were found in Atteridgeville later that same day. 


Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the woman was caught on a dashboard camera, together with a man, attacking the driver.


In the video, which has gone viral on social media, the driver can be seen trying to defend himself but ultimately being overpowered by the suspects.


The trio is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges that include carjacking and murder.


Police are still on the lookout for the fourth suspect.


