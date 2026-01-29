Survivor SA winner aims to swop tribal council for KZN municipal council

Bentele, a resident of Richards Bay, has applied to become a DA councillor in Umhlathuze.

The 35-year-old, who also starred in Survivor Australia vs the World last year, says he's stayed out of politics for most of his life.

“My father always taught me from a young age, never to discuss politics or religion with anybody you're not extremely close with. So, I followed that advice, and I always stayed out of the fight. I never got involved in politics; it was never part of my plan.”

He says his mind changed after the 2024 general elections.

And now, Bentele wants to swap the tribal council for a municipal council.

He's hoping that after the selection tribe has spoken, he'll be voted in and not out.

“Comparing Survivor and politics, it's a very similar game. It's about votes, it's about numbers, it's about earning people's trust. It's about really playing with integrity and getting people to realise that you are the one to back. I mean, I was able to win Survivor without backstabbing anyone.

“I really got out of that game with my morals still intact. Everyone saw it; the amount of money on the line meant nothing to me. It was about the relationships I could build, and that's what was important. And it's a similar thing with politics; it’s about working together.”