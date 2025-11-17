Survey warns youth hit hardest as gambling addiction surges

The National Gambling Board says it has found that those between the ages of 25 and 34 are gambling the most.

The board recently told Parliament that the total gambling turnover for the 2024/25 financial year reached R1.5 trillion.

November is Gambling Awareness Month in South Africa.

Lebogang Seoheng, who is with the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation says more and more people are seeking help for addiction.

"We had successfully referred in 2023/24 financial year 2 662 people seeking help for counselling and treatment. In the financial year 2024/25 we saw 4 166, a 55% increase of people calling in for help because they are having problematic gambling."

Gambling researcher, Thelma Oppelt says many apps have integrated unregulated interactive gambling components.

"For example, a virtual casino and that falls outside of our current law. So, for the person who is on a legal side, they are not going to be able to see that here is an illegal game piggybacking on my legal site. That's actually been how the tech guys have outwitted the legislation", says Oppelt.

A 23-year-old, who has asked not to be named, has explained why some young people choose to gamble.

"It could either be for buying groceries, buying alcohol or buying takeway. It's just an easy and quick way for them to get cash for whatever they need or want at that moment."

