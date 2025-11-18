Survey: Unemployment biggest barrier to women’s empowerment

The non-profit South African National Zakah Fund has released the results of a study it conducted during Women's Month.





SANZAF CEO Yasmina Francke says the research, also conducted in Johannesburg and Cape Town, aimed to understand how women want to be empowered.





She acknowledged that, although small, the sample represents reality on the ground.





"About 120 women participated in the survey, and 62% of the women saw unemployment as their greatest challenge.





"When we questioned them, whether they were employed or unemployed, 46% of them were unemployed, and they also felt like 55% of the respondents cited financial constraints, 38% cited transport barriers, and about 27% cited the stigma surrounding gender-based violence as hurdles to preventing women from achieving independence."





ALSO READ: Third-quarter unemployment shows slight drop





Francke says the findings will assist the organisation in designing and delivering programmes for women.





" It's how we now frame our women empowerment programs going forward. It's more than just skills training and mentorship programs, but it's about bridging that learning gap with livelihood and also establishing regional counselling and sisterhood hubs.





"Because we now hear that psychosocial wellbeing is extremely important for women, and also, how do we as an organisation that has reached a national footprint, how do we create inclusive community networks that empower ordinary women to connect and to collaborate and to uplift one another?”





SANZAF is a non-profit organisation committed to reducing poverty and ensuring community development.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)