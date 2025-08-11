Surge in virtual banking card fraud

The National Financial Ombud Scheme has reported a sharp increase in digital banking fraud complaints this year.





Virtual banking cards, used on phones and wearables, offer convenience and extra security.





However, fraudsters are increasingly exploiting these digital tools to steal from unsuspecting customers.





Between January and May, digital banking fraud complaints jumped by 73% compared to the same period last year.





This surge has pushed virtual card fraud well ahead of traditional ATM card fraud, which was up by 40%.





The Ombud says most scams happen when criminals get hold of your banking login through phishing as well as vishing, a trick where individuals pretend to be calling from your bank.





Consumers have been urged to not share their logins and PINs, not to make transactions using public Wi-Fi and not to click suspicious links or approve dodgy requests.





To stay secure, you are advised to create a unique, strong password, set spending limits and enable multi-factor authentication.





