Surge in traffic light vandalism in Ray Nkonyeni

The Ray Nkonyeni Municipality has warned that the surge in the vandalism of traffic lights is not only life-threatening, but also costly.
The municipality said cable theft has left many intersections without functioning traffic signals, putting motorists and pedestrians at serious risk.
Spokesperson Simon April said the intersection of Sugarmill Road and Crescent Street in Marburg has become a hot spot for criminals.
He said traffic lights there have already been repaired several times.
"Currently, the municipality requires over R170,000 to repair these traffic lights alone. Cable theft is not only a safety hazard, it also results in unnecessary expenditure of public funds that could be directed towards other essential services," said April.
"We call upon community members, local businesses, and the general public to work with us in combating this scourge by reporting any suspicious activity near traffic lights or electrical infrastructure immediately."
