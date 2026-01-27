Sun safety crucial as skin cancer rates rise, doctors warn

That's the warning from medical expert Dr Odwa Mazwai, following what he says is a concerning trend in skin cancer cases.

Mazwai, a Managing Director for Universal Care, says they've recorded a 130% increase in non-melanoma skin cancer cases over the past eight years.

The figure is based on data from members of the healthcare services group, Universal Healthcare.

Mazwai says there are three major types of skin cancer.

Basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma are classified as non-melanoma, while the third type is melanoma.

He says non-melanoma cancers often appear as sores that don't heal or rough, scaly patches on the skin, and can be easily treated if diagnosed early.

Mazwai explained that melanoma is among the top 10 most frequently diagnosed cancers in the country.

" Then you have what tends to grow, looking a bit like a mole, and this one we worry about because it spreads across the body, feeds somewhere else, and it can move to the lungs and other parts of the body and cause real problems."

He's called for regular skin cancer screenings, saying South Africans' love of the outdoors also means greater sun exposure.

Mazwai says 11.6% of patients are aged 18 to 49, 41.9% are aged 50 to 69, and 46.5% are aged 70 or older.

" What this is telling us is that those guys that are sort of 50, 60, 70-ish, they had their sun exposure when they were young, and the damage happens over the years. In fact, decades to develop into a cancer late, the best thing to do is to stay out of the sun between 10 and 2 in the afternoon. If you can find shade, sit in the shade.

“The second thing is just to cover up. It doesn't have to be a big, thick, heavy jersey, but get something that actually blocks that UV light. So, if you're going to be out in the sun, put sunscreen on."

