Suleiman Carrim ordered to testify at Madlanga Commission

The High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday dismissed Carrim’s urgent application for an interdict, striking the matter off the roll with costs.





Carrim had approached the court in a bid to block the commission from compelling him to testify.





Carrim has been accused of accepting R2.5 million for helping criminally accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala obtain payments related to his R360 million SAPS contract, which was later cancelled.





ALSO READ: Madlanga Commission resumes its public hearings





In his court papers, he asked for a temporary order to stop the commission from calling him as a witness, while he challenges its decision to name him as an implicated person.





He maintained that the commission acted unfairly and failed to adequately safeguard his rights.





“The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry welcomes the judgment handed down by the Gauteng South High Court, and we look forward to Mr Suliman Carrim taking the witness stand tomorrow (Friday),” said the commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)