Student leaders welcome NSFAS progress, flag accommodation, registration delays

The financial aid scheme states that it will advance upfront tuition payments to TVET colleges on the 31st of this month, and that allowances will only be paid into personal bank accounts.





The board says its appeals window will also open immediately after application outcomes are communicated.





Nkululeko Khumalo, the general secretary of Elangeni TVET College, says they welcome the clarity on funding.





He believes the appeals process should be extended to assist students who are accepted late into colleges.





" Every year it's the same story, where there's a delay in the approval of accommodation. For instance, we all know the TVET sector opens early January, but only to find out that the accommodation providers and also the lease are giving the date that the students could be accommodated from the 1st of February. So that becomes a problem for students who are coming from far."





Meanwhile, Sinethemba Zungu, who's a member of the SASCO SRC at Mangosuthu University of Technology, says some students aren't able to register due to NSFAS clearance issues.





" Some students are unexpectedly defunded even after being funded in the previous years. This happens without proper communication, leaving students stranded, unable to continue with their studies."





