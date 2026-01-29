Stricter regulation need to curb scholar transport deaths, says association

The association says it's been engaging with law enforcement and operators to address safety concerns.

The country is reeling from a horrific crash that claimed the lives of 14 children in Gauteng.

Their private scholar minibus collided with a truck in Vanderbijlpark.

In Pinetown last week, nine school pupils were injured in a single-vehicle collision.

The association's Basheer Ismail says existing safety measures need to be strengthened.

He says they'll be playing a more active role in monitoring and briefing drivers on their behaviour.

“The vehicle that he operates must be a certified public vehicle, which means he must be in the position of an operating license, must have a public driving permit so that he can drive these kids to school. Then comes all the other issues of vehicle qualification, with vehicles qualified due to transportation or not.”

Ismail says while law enforcement is important, parents can also do their part.

“By the end of the day, the parent must see to it that the vehicle that they have hired, the driver has a PDP, and the vehicle is a registered scholar transport. He's got his documentation in order, and then they know that they are travelling safely, and they know that this guy belongs to the organisation.

“So that if there's any comeback, anything, they can always call the association, we can then fall back and see what we can do about it.”