Stranded South Africans secure flights home amid Middle East conflict

The Department International Relations and Cooperation is again urging South Africans abroad who need assistance to register on its Travel Smart app.

Many South Africans in the Gulf States are coming home as limited commercial flights resume following earlier airspace closures, according to the Department International Relations and Cooperation.

The US-Israel strikes on Iran are approaching their third week.

The conflict shows no signs of letting up with Tehran responding with more retaliatory attacks across the Gulf.

The counterstrikes launched by the Islamic Republic have targeted US assets across the region, which left several civilian flights suspended.

Airlines, including Qatar Airways, have since resumed limited commercial flights.

What is the South African government’s response?

On Wednesday, DIRCO held a media briefing on the current geo-political tensions.

The department's Clayson Monyela called on South Africans needing help abroad to register on their Travel Smart app.

"Commercial airlines are starting to fly, and South Africans have been taking advantage of this option to then come home. We've been moving other people through land borders to cross into countries where flights are available, and South Africans have been coming home. I can also say that we were on standby working with other security departments of the South African government.

“We have a plan. It's still on the table of our leadership to look at options, should the current arrangement of people utilising commercial airlines become difficult to continue with."

What is the talking point globally?

Oil prices are grabbing international headlines again.

Prices have surged, with Brent crude breaking back above $100 a barrel. Brent jumped more than nine percent to as high as $101.59 a barrel.

Iran launched a new wave of attacks against Gulf energy targets on Thursday, hours after two oil tankers were hit, sending crude prices soaring again despite record reserve releases.

The renewed drone and missile attacks against Iran's Gulf neighbours and Israel followed a warning from Tehran that it could wage a prolonged war that would "destroy" the world economy.

US President Donald Trump meanwhile insisted Iran was facing imminent defeat, though he cautioned that did not mean the war would end "immediately."

