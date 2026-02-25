Stranded near summit as storm trapped climbers | SA Rescue
Updated | By Newswatch
Two mountain climbers were stranded near the summit when a violent storm hit. Their rescue features in the first episode of East Coast Radio’s new SA Rescue podcast.
Two mountain climbers were stranded near the summit when a violent storm hit. Their rescue features in the first episode of East Coast Radio’s new SA Rescue podcast.
A mountain climb near the KwaZulu-Natal border turned into a fight for survival when two climbers became stranded just metres from the summit.
Their dramatic rescue is now featured in Episode 1 of SA Rescue: Out Alive, a new podcast from East Coast Radio’s Newswatch team, which launched today.
Shaun Smith, Mercia Malan and Stephan Coetzer had set out to climb Rensburg Kop, an eight-pitch sandstone peak near Swinburne in the Free State.
The conditions appeared ideal.
They checked their equipment. Planned their route. And began the climb.
“We did a bit of a fist bump, and we always do an equipment check,” Smith recalled.
But as they neared the summit, the weather turned suddenly.
It was scary how quickly it got there. There was lightning, there was thunder, and it was on top of us before we knew it.
- Shaun Smith
Their ropes became jammed. Temperatures dropped. And the path down disappeared.
What had begun as a public holiday adventure became a rescue mission.
As darkness fell, mountain rescuer Gavin Raubenheimer and his Mountain Club of South Africa team began climbing towards them.
“They had got their ropes stuck. The ropes had become jammed from the anchor point that you abseil from,” Raubenheimer said.
The rescue team did not know what condition they would find the climbers in, or whether they would reach them in time.
The dramatic operation, and the moments that followed, form the first episode of SA Rescue: Out Alive.
The new East Coast Radio podcast shares true stories of rescues where lives were saved, told through firsthand accounts. Listen to the full episode below:
In tribute to the Mountain Club of South Africa
This episode pays tribute to the Mountain Club of South Africa rescue volunteers, who respond to emergencies in some of the country’s most difficult and dangerous terrain.
These rescuers are volunteers. They leave their homes and families, often in the middle of the night, and climb into the dark, cold and storm to reach people they have never met.
Their work saves lives.
If you spend time in the mountains, part of good preparation is knowing who to call in an emergency. The Mountain Club of South Africa provides a list of rescue contact numbers on their website here. It is a useful resource to have on hand before any climb or hike.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Study: Nearly quarter of grade 3s can’t read in their home language
Early reading shapes every future milestone. New figures show where prog...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Scam alert: Your digital calendar could be under attack by phishing scams
Your calendar is meant to keep you organised, not compromise your securi...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago