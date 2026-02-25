Stranded near summit as storm trapped climbers | SA Rescue

A mountain climb near the KwaZulu-Natal border turned into a fight for survival when two climbers became stranded just metres from the summit.

Their dramatic rescue is now featured in Episode 1 of SA Rescue: Out Alive, a new podcast from East Coast Radio’s Newswatch team, which launched today.

Shaun Smith, Mercia Malan and Stephan Coetzer had set out to climb Rensburg Kop, an eight-pitch sandstone peak near Swinburne in the Free State.

The conditions appeared ideal.

They checked their equipment. Planned their route. And began the climb.

“We did a bit of a fist bump, and we always do an equipment check,” Smith recalled.

But as they neared the summit, the weather turned suddenly.