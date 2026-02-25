 Stranded near summit as storm trapped climbers | SA Rescue
Stranded near summit as storm trapped climbers | SA Rescue

Updated | By Newswatch

Two mountain climbers were stranded near the summit when a violent storm hit. Their rescue features in the first episode of East Coast Radio’s new SA Rescue podcast.

Shaun and Stephan on top of Rensburg Kop
SA Rescue / Supplied - Shaun (left) and Stephan (right) on top of Rensburg Kop

A mountain climb near the KwaZulu-Natal border turned into a fight for survival when two climbers became stranded just metres from the summit.

Their dramatic rescue is now featured in Episode 1 of SA Rescue: Out Alive, a new podcast from East Coast Radio’s Newswatch team, which launched today.

Shaun Smith, Mercia Malan and Stephan Coetzer had set out to climb Rensburg Kop, an eight-pitch sandstone peak near Swinburne in the Free State.

The conditions appeared ideal.

They checked their equipment. Planned their route. And began the climb.

“We did a bit of a fist bump, and we always do an equipment check,” Smith recalled.

But as they neared the summit, the weather turned suddenly.

Stephan Coetzer, Mercia Malan and Shaun Smith
SA Rescue / Supplied - Stephan Coetzer (left), Mercia Malan (middle) and Shaun Smith (right)

Their ropes became jammed. Temperatures dropped. And the path down disappeared. 

What had begun as a public holiday adventure became a rescue mission.

As darkness fell, mountain rescuer Gavin Raubenheimer and his Mountain Club of South Africa team began climbing towards them.

“They had got their ropes stuck. The ropes had become jammed from the anchor point that you abseil from,” Raubenheimer said.

The rescue team did not know what condition they would find the climbers in, or whether they would reach them in time.

Gavin Raubenheimer before rescue
SA Rescue / Supplied - Rescuer Gavin Raubenheimer gearing up

The dramatic operation, and the moments that followed, form the first episode of SA Rescue: Out Alive.

The new East Coast Radio podcast shares true stories of rescues where lives were saved, told through firsthand accounts. Listen to the full episode below:

Mountain Club of South Africa rescue team
SA Rescue / Supplied - Mountain Club of South Africa rescue team and climbers after the operation

In tribute to the Mountain Club of South Africa 

This episode pays tribute to the Mountain Club of South Africa rescue volunteers, who respond to emergencies in some of the country’s most difficult and dangerous terrain.

These rescuers are volunteers. They leave their homes and families, often in the middle of the night, and climb into the dark, cold and storm to reach people they have never met.

Their work saves lives.

If you spend time in the mountains, part of good preparation is knowing who to call in an emergency. The Mountain Club of South Africa provides a list of rescue contact numbers on their website here. It is a useful resource to have on hand before any climb or hike.

