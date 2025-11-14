Stormy weekend ahead for KZN, disaster teams on standby

The South African Weather Service says heavy rainfall is expected as well as severe thunderstorms, flooding and strong winds from Saturday until Monday.





A cut-off low-pressure system will move across the central and eastern parts of the country.





"KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has placed all disaster management teams on high alert following a severe weather warning issued by the South African Weather Service," says KZN Cogta spokesperson Senzo Mzila.





"Cut-off low-pressure systems have historically caused devastating impacts in the province. In April 2022, similar conditions led to catastrophic flooding that claimed over 400 lives and caused billions of rands in infrastructure damage."





"Previous instances have resulted in widespread destruction of homes, roads, and essential services, underscoring the seriousness of the current warning.





"The MEC has confirmed that line function departments and key agencies are on standby, including: KZN Department of Transport, KZN Department of Social Development, Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), Municipal Traffic Services and state agencies such as SANRAL and Eskom.





"These entities are working closely with the Provincial Disaster Management Centre to ensure that plans are in place to respond to any emergencies, including road closures, power outages, and infrastructure damage."





Buthelezi has urged residents not to travel during these conditions.





Click here for live weather updates.





