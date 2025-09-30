Still no arrests for violent Abaqulusi community protest

Residents in eMondlo took to the streets earlier this month to voice their frustration over ongoing power supply interruptions due to load reduction.

Two municipal offices were set alight during the demonstrations that lasted several days.

Police in the northern KZN municipality say they're probing 18 cases linked to the unrest.

The DA's Solwazi Shelembe, who sits on Abaqulusi's Finance Committee, says they want KZN Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to intervene.

“Municipal infrastructures have been demolished in the past month. People have been stealing the cable, and no one was held accountable for that. We feel that this is a syndicate that is coordinated with some SAPS members. We don't have any confidence with SAPS in Mondlo in investigating matters that are related to extraction to our infrastructure.

"We are saying Mkhwanazi must look into our request of taking those cases that were opened.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)