Stern warning for KZN motorists driving around with old number plates

According to the department, more than 15,000 vehicles are still using old plates.

The cut-off for the shift over was the end of November last year.

“Those that failed to convert must expect the road traffic inspectorate

https://www.ecr.co.za/news/news/authorities-intensify-drunk-driving-crackdown-kzn/

and all other traffic officers in various municipalities to stop and charge them for violation of the National Road Traffic Act,” said KZN Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya.

The provincial government made the decision in 2023 to transition to a new system, after it was discovered that the former plates with three letters, such as NRB, NPN, and NPS, had been exhausted.