Stern warning for KZN motorists driving around with old number plates
Updated | By Simphiwe Gumede
The KZN Transport Department has warned motorists who have not
moved over to the new number plate system that they will face the consequences.
The KZN Transport Department has warned motorists who have not moved over to the new number plate system that they will face the consequences.
According to the department, more than 15,000 vehicles are still using old plates.
The cut-off for the shift over was the end of November last year.
“Those that failed to convert must expect the road traffic inspectorate
https://www.ecr.co.za/news/news/authorities-intensify-drunk-driving-crackdown-kzn/and all other traffic officers in various municipalities to stop and charge them for violation of the National Road Traffic Act,” said KZN Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya.
The provincial government made the decision in 2023 to transition to a new system, after it was discovered that the former plates with three letters, such as NRB, NPN, and NPS, had been exhausted.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago