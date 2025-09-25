Stellenbosch University researcher part of dinosaur breakthrough in Mongolia
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A team of international scientists, including a researcher
from Stellenbosch University, has discovered a previously unknown species of a
dome-headed dinosaur in Mongolia’s Gobi Desert.
A team of international scientists, including a researcher from Stellenbosch University, has discovered a previously unknown species of a dome-headed dinosaur in Mongolia’s Gobi Desert.
“This specimen, is much older than what was previously thought for this type of dinosaur and the fact that it originates in Asia,” says Dr Ryan Tucker from Stellenbosch University.
"And so, the well-known Pachycephalosaurus Wyoming is, of course, from North America and a lot of its kind. But now we find an older ancestor of this in Asia.”
Dr Tucker was part of the discovery team, and says the fossil, from a "teenage" dinosaur, represents the most complete skeleton ever found from this family.
It is also the oldest.
”My contribution is actually painting the picture around the actual fossil. So what was the environment like in which it was living? What were the food, what was the other organisms it was interacting with?” Dr Tucker says.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Can you tell the difference between AI and reality?
A video of a shipping container being transported on the roof of a car h...Danny Guselli 10 minutes ago
-
FlySafair confirms death of passenger on board flight from Durban to Johannesburg
FlySafair confirmed to East Coast Radio that a passenger passed away on ...Stacey & J Sbu 35 minutes ago