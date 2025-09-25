Stellenbosch University researcher part of dinosaur breakthrough in Mongolia

“This specimen, is much older than what was previously thought for this type of dinosaur and the fact that it originates in Asia,” says Dr Ryan Tucker from Stellenbosch University.

"And so, the well-known Pachycephalosaurus Wyoming is, of course, from North America and a lot of its kind. But now we find an older ancestor of this in Asia.”

Dr Tucker was part of the discovery team, and says the fossil, from a "teenage" dinosaur, represents the most complete skeleton ever found from this family.

It is also the oldest.

”My contribution is actually painting the picture around the actual fossil. So what was the environment like in which it was living? What were the food, what was the other organisms it was interacting with?” Dr Tucker says.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)