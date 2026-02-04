Steenhuisen’s ‘mission accomplished’ message more complex story, says analyst

Political analyst Lubna Nadvi believes Steenhuisen’s move is necessary.





" So, according to him, he has been an effective and successful leader. However, obviously, because of the problematic issues that have been associated with him and actions that have been seen as being inappropriate to the use of the party credit card, he obviously has chosen not to run for the party's leadership.





“That is probably the correct position to take if a leader has been identified as being compromised."





The DA says its Federal Legal Commission found the expenses were properly accounted for and cleared Steenhuisen of any wrongdoing.





Turning to succession, Nadvi says Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is emerging as the firm favourite to take over the DA leadership.





" But of course, leadership contests are handled in a particular way, and there has to be a contestation between different candidates. So I think that it's a matter of time to see which of the leaders or the members of the DA throw their hats in the ring to contest for the leadership."





But the party’s national spokesperson, Jan de Villiers, says it remains an open race, noting that nominations will only open towards the end of February.





"Everyone is guessing, and there are a few names popping up, but officially, no one is standing for the positions as yet."





Steenhuisen will now shift his focus to his position as Agriculture Minister to tackle foot-and-mouth disease.





