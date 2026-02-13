Steenhuisen vows ’swift’ action against FMD following disaster declaration
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen says the government is moving
swiftly to contain the worsening outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.
Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen says the government is moving swiftly to contain the worsening outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.
President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the outbreak a national disaster warning during his State of the Nation Address on Thursday night, stating that 14 million cattle are at risk.
ALSO READ: Locally produced FMD vaccine ‘huge milestone’ - Steenhuisen
The government plans to vaccinate the entire national herd over the next 12 months, with some 28 million doses needed to curb the outbreak and protect the agricultural economy.
Reacting to the president's speech, Steenhuisen said millions of vaccine doses are being sourced from international suppliers, with the first batch expected within a week.
“The goal is by the end of this year to vaccinate 80% of the targeted herds and to reduce the incidence of foot and mouth disease by 70%.
“It will obviously be a process that involves the private veterinarians, animal health technicians. We don't have the capacity at a state level to roll it out ourselves, and so it's going to be a big public-private partnership out there. We will procure the vaccines.
“We'll make sure the vaccines get to where they need to be based on the scientific heat map that our task team has developed, and we are going to vaccinate at scale.”
KZN has been identified as the epicentre of the outbreak, with all districts in the province reporting cases.
Premier Thami Ntuli has, meanwhile, welcomed the national disaster declaration.
“We support it because other provinces are also affected. Though we thought classifying it as a provincial disaster would enable us to buy the vaccine directly and access some funds.
“But we're also comfortable that the national government is going to provide free vaccines for all those farmers and the commercial farmers.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: The February week that was with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
South Africa hit by fake bank and police calls as criminals hijack caller IDs
Phone scams are evolving fast in South Africa. This report explains how ...Danny Guselli 4 hours ago