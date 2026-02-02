Steenhuisen urges unity as FMD vaccine rollout faces legal challenge

Steenuisen recently called for unity on the issue.





He warned the vaccine programme was being undermined for membership drives and legal fundraising, which he believes will harm farmers.





Lobby groups, Sakeliga, SAAI, and Free State Agriculture have launched legal action demanding that livestock owners be allowed to administer vaccines privately.





Steenhuisen described the move as deeply unfortunate and an attack on the Animal Diseases Act, which guides the state's plans to procure vaccines and roll out its foot-and-mouth disease response plan.





" Now's not a time for division. Now is a time for us to work together to make sure that the plan that we've put on the table is rolled out and executed at speed and scale as quickly as possible.





"And as I've already announced, that will include the private sector. That must be what unites us at the moment, and that must be our prime focus."





