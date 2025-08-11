Steenhuisen urges overhaul of BEE to boost growth

He shared his party's plans to grow the economy and add jobs.

" The first order of business in this plan is to target three major roadblocks that we see, which are holding our economy back and preventing economic growth, inward investment, and the ability of entrepreneurs and others to succeed in a country like South Africa. These three roadblocks are B-BBEE, employment equity, and the Expropriation Act."

Speaking in Johannesburg on Monday, Steenhuisen said the DA was not anti-transformation, but called the current policies counterproductive.

" The DA completely acknowledges the deep structural and economic inequality that still exists in our country as legacies of the failed policies of the past.





READ: Steenhuisen: National Dialogue an ‘insider stitch-up’ to revive ANC





"But these are being compounded by a continuation down the road with the failed policies of the present. The only way that we can truly transform South Africa through fair, clear alternatives that lift people out of poverty.”

He says urgent and practical alternatives are needed.

" The only empowerment South Africa genuinely need is more jobs. Red tape needs to be dramatically slashed and SMEs freed from the suffocating bureaucracy and crushing labour laws.





"Secondly, no economy can grow without access to cheap, reliable electricity, and we need to fix this energy crisis in South Africa once and for all."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)