Steenhuisen: National Dialogue an ‘insider stitch-up’ to revive ANC

He says the withdrawal of some civil society groups from the process proves it was never a genuine attempt to address the country’s challenges.





Steenhuisen spoke in Johannesburg on Monday, where he outlined the DA’s economic reform plans, including alternatives to BEE, the Employment Equity Act, and the Expropriation Act.





"Even former president Mbeki, who at the time was incredibly critical of our withdrawal from the National Dialogue, which he expressed in an open letter, has now come to exactly the same conclusion that we came to: This is an insider stitch-up, designed so that the ANC can revive its electoral fortunes, rather than a genuine discussion and action plan about the way forward."





On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said they were going ahead with the initiative.





He said it was encouraging that, despite concerns about preparedness, key foundations remain committed to the dialogue.





