Steenhuisen defends FMD vaccine rollout amid farmer backlash

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen says they're from Turkey.





One million doses of the vaccine landed from Argentina last week with 200 thousand arriving in KZN.





Steenhuisen launched the country’s mass vaccination rollout in Howick on Friday.





He met with dozens of dairy farmers whose cattle have been infected in the ongoing outbreak.





Steenhuisen rejected claims that his department delayed the procurement of vaccines to combat FMD.





Some farmers told the minister the intervention had come too late to prevent significant damage to their businesses, while others called for urgent clarity on compensation measures.





But Steenhuisen said processes were followed and efforts were made to secure vaccines as quickly as possible under the circumstances.

"The delay came because the sole vaccine supplier for government BVI had a forced shutdown of their factory in December. Bear in mind that the preceding months, we had imported two million vaccines into the country.





"So, we had, we had set about procuring them, the sole supply then was unable to deliver and that's what forced us then to go and find other vaccines from other countries."





The minister says the vaccines received so far are able to cross protect against various strains affecting the country.





" You can't just go and get off the shelf vaccine. It needs to undergo a process of field strain matching, and that's generally done by reference laboratories."





