Steenhuisen calls for united push in livestock vaccination drive
Updated | By Bulletin and Newswatch
Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen is leading a mass vaccination campaign against foot and mouth disease in Gauteng.
The department says the rollout on Saturday, alongside MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, aims to protect livestock, support farmers, and safeguard food security.
The drive to vaccinate the national herd of 14 million cattle began in KwaZulu-Natal last week.
With 277 reported outbreaks, the Free State has overtaken KZN (201) as the epicentre of the highly contagious disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals.
Earlier this week, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Agriculture heard that South Africa has 935 active foot-and-mouth outbreaks.
Steenhuisen says government and private sector collaboration is important to curb the spread of disease and reduce losses in the agricultural sector.
"We are confident that if we all work together with this vaccination rollout and move determinately to vaccinate as many animals as quickly as possible through this vaccination campaign, South Africa will start to regain its status as an FMD-free country.
"So, I’m calling on all players in the sector to join hands and work together."
