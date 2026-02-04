Steenhuisen bows out of DA leadership race

Steenhuisen was widely expected to stand for a third term as DA leader during the party’s federal congress in April.





" From right here in Durban, not very far from where I first climbed those steps to the council chambers. 27 years ago, I today announced that I will not seek re-election for a third term as the DA federal leader at the party's upcoming federal congress,” he said during the announcement.





Speaking at a media briefing in Durban North, Steenhuisen said his term will be remembered for leading the Democratic Alliance into national government.

"I do so with a full heart, knowing that I've accomplished my DA Moonshot mission and that my work in government now requires me to similarly pour my heart and soul and all of my energies into defeating foot and mouth disease.





“I also do so in the knowledge that I would hand over the reins to a fundamentally healthier party than the one that I inherited.”

Steenhuisen will stay on in cabinet.





As Agriculture Minister, Steenhuisen said he wants to prioritise addressing the devastating Foot-and-Mouth Disease outbreak, which is affecting cattle across the country, including in KZN.





Steenhuisen has faced criticism and legal action from some farmers over his handling of the crisis.





