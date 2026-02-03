Coy Steenhuisen says ‘avoid speculation’ on DA leadership exit reports

This announcement, set for Wednesday, follows reports from TimesLive on Tuesday indicating that Steenhuisen may withdraw from the DA leadership race.





Steenhuisen later posted on social media site X: "Until you see me outlining the full set of facts tomorrow, avoid speculation.”





DA spokesperson Charity McCord stated that the party has no comment at this time, but assured that an announcement will be made soon.





She refrained from confirming or denying speculation about Steenhuisen's potential withdrawal from the DA leadership race.





The DA federal conference is set for April 2026.





Steenhuisen has led the party since 2019.





In recent months, he has faced growing internal pressure to resign amid, among other things, differences over policy choices within the nation’s coalition government and issues around his personal finances.





