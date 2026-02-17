Steenhuisen says 5 million FMD vaccines to arrive as rollout continues

Steenhuisen told Parliament that over five million vaccines were set to arrive by the end of March.





" Millions of doses are being procured, and today I can announce that on Saturday, we will be receiving a delivery of one million vaccines from Biogenesis Bago.





"This will be the largest single importer of vaccines to date and this will bring much-needed relief to the most affected provinces and regions. This will be followed by additional vaccines from other countries."





He says the department welcomes the declaration of the foot-and-mouth outbreak as a disaster.





Steenhuisen spoke during a debate on the State of the Nation Address on Tuesday afternoon.





" Mass vaccination will continue and be accelerated. Already, more than two million vaccines have been administered, and daily vaccines are being administered across the country.





"We are also working on veterinary capacity, and it is being expanded. Today, I can also announce that, in terms of the Animal Diseases Act, private veterinarians can register to administer vaccines as part of the roll-out strategy. This will greatly improve the available manpower in the country."





