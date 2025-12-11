WATCH| Stats SA: poverty in South Africa declines after nearly two decades

It examined poverty between 2006 and 2023 and shed light on how it's evolved over nearly two decades.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke released on Thursday.

It found that 37.9% of South Africans or about 23 million people were considered poor in 2023 using the Lower-Bound Poverty threshold.

Children 0 to 17 years remain one of the most vulnerable groups in the country, making up just over 43% of the poor population.

The report has found that poverty then declines steadily through the working age group 18 to 54 years, before starting to rise again for those aged 55 onwards.

“From 2015 to 2023, the lower bound poverty line has declined by 8.8 percentage points. While of course, indeed all lines have declined, the food poverty line coming out of 2006 all the way to 2023 declining, the lower bound in the middle coming out of 2006 all the way to 2023 declining, the upper bound poverty line 2006 declining.

“So, we can see that poverty continues to decline.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)