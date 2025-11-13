‘Start the conversation’ as world marks Diabetes Day

Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla has warned that the condition remains one of the most significant contributors to the country's burden of disease.

Delivering the keynote address at the Diabetes Summit in Gauteng on Wednesday, he said they want to expand screenings and referrals in rural areas through community health workers and traditional healers.

We have been asked to wear blue for World Diabetes Day on Thursday to show support for those who have the condition.

The International Diabetes Federation estimates that over 500 million people worldwide are living with diabetes, and the numbers are rising.

The International Diabetes Federation says Type 2 diabetes is becoming more common because of factors like unhealthy diets and increasing levels of obesity.

Bridget McNulty, the CEO and co-founder of the Sweet Life diabetes community, says half of all South Africans with diabetes are undiagnosed.

“We really need to start conversations and ideally share the five symptoms of diabetes. They are feeling hungry, feeling thirsty, needing to pee a lot, especially at night, weight loss and exhaustion. So, if you are feeling any of those symptoms, you can get your blood sugar checked at your nearest clinic or pharmacy.

“Many pharmacies offer free blood sugar checks during November. Knowledge is power, so once you know what your blood sugar is, you know how you need to change your behaviour or if you need to change your behaviour.”

McNulty explained the significance of the #wearblue campaign.

“We know that everyone has something blue in their wardrobe. It's not a big ask, but what happens when people wear blue on World Diabetes Day is that it not only shows people living with diabetes that there is so much support for them and that they can speak up and be supported in their communities, but it also starts conversations around why you are wearing blue and that starts conversations around diabetes.”

