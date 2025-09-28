Springboks fans confident after record-breaking win over Argentina
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
Local Springboks fans say they're confident South Africa can retain its Rugby Championship title when they take on Argentina again next week.
The Springboks beat the Pumas 67-30 last night in a blockbuster match at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium.
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored 37 points, the highest individual total recorded by a Springbok in a Rugby Championship match.
READ: Feinberg-Mngomezulu scores 37 points as Springboks top table
Fans spoke to Newswatch about their thoughts on the game.
" I watched the match at Gateway and I must say the first half was nail biting, but the second half was amazing. Springboks really brought on the game power, the resilience, and they really did amazing and I think the crowd really was amazing.
This man believed they did very good. We had a lot expecting on this team because they had so much pressure on them, but they are excellent team and we know we trust our country that they would do this good."
