Splashy Fen tightens biosecurity measures as festival proceeds amid FMD outbreak

Thousands of festival-goers from around the country are expected to descend on Underberg for the event from 2 to 6 April.





The small, farming town is grappling with the highly contagious disease which affects cloven-hoofed animals.





Last week, KZN received its first batch of vaccines, with Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen officially launching the country’s mass vaccination campaign in the province.





KwaZulu-Natal has been identified as the epicentre of the outbreak.





Festival director Stu Berry says strict bio-security and disinfection measures will be implemented, including spraying vehicles and shoes, and requiring cars to pass over lime-treated pads on entry.





" We have engaged all local stakeholders, including vets, the Underberg Farmers Association and the municipality. Everyone agrees that the festival is a very low risk with regards to livestock protection in the area."





Berry says Splashy Fen is expected to inject more than R140 million into the local economy.





Around 8,000 people are expected to attend the annual festival.





One point five million doses of the Dollvet vaccine have arrived in South Africa from Turkey.





FMD, which has been declared a national disaster, has crippled farmers and threatened food security as well as the broader agricultural economy.





The arrival of KZN's first batch of vaccines from Argentina last week kick-started a mass cattle vaccination campaign.





On Sunday, Steenhuisen confirmed another consignment had arrived at OR Tambo International Airport with Dunevax, the authorised agent.





