Spike in sexual misconduct at KZN schools ‘deeply concerning’

KZN has recorded the highest number of teacher sexual misconduct cases.

The Education Labour Relations Council says it handled 114 cases in the country in the past financial year - 32 more than the year before.

Twenty-five cases came from KZN, followed by the Eastern Cape with 20 and Gauteng 18.

The council's KZN Manager, Mthobisi Mncwabe says the increase in reports is deeply concerning.

"Out of the 114 cases that were reported to the council, there were 47 awards that were issued. Of the 47 awards that were issued, 40 of them were found guilty. That's about 85% that [were] concluded and found guilty."





Meanwhile the KZN Department of Education on Wednesday called for an investigation into two male teachers who are accused of molesting female students at a Pinetown school.

It says the School Governing Body at Thubalethu Secondary School failed to act after the matter was reported by a community member.





READ: School violence is crime, not misconduct - Naptosa

Local psychologist Rakhi Beekrum says abuse can leave children with lasting trauma.

"This trauma may put them at increased risk for developing anxiety, depression, PTSD and suicidal ideation. They might withdraw, especially if the offender is someone who is well respected or well liked because they may fear not being believed.

"School avoidance is another possible consequence. In the long term, this can impact their ability to form healthy attachments and relationships. It might influence how they view authority figures and they may end up developing distorted ideas about sexuality consent and power dynamics."

Beekrum has urged parents to recognise the signs of sexual harassment or assault in their children.









Listen to the full interview below: