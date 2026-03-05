Spike in registrations as SA citizens seek to leave Middle East
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation is urging South Africans who want to leave countries affected by the war in the Middle East to use official evacuation channels
DIRCO says it has seen a rise in registrations on its Travel Smart system, with over 6 000 applications submitted since the conflict began over the weekend.
Deadly US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks have threatened stability in the region.
Some commercial flights have resumed after airspace closures grounded planes leaving hundreds of thousands stranded.
For South African travellers, Emirates, Etihad Airways, and flydubai are operating limited services from the UAE.
Virgin Atlantic has resumed flights between Dubai and London, while Kenya Airways is offering select connections via Nairobi.
Meanwhile, Qatar Airways, Saudia, Oman Air, and Gulf Air remain suspended.
DIRCO spokesperson Chrispin Phiri has asked South Africans to avoid non-essential travel to the region, warning that heavy attacks are still expected in the coming days.
"If you are experiencing difficulties with the evacuation process and require urgent consular support, please contact the department officials immediately on a number of official channels available via the app and on the website and also on social media."
South African citizens in the affected areas are reminded to register with the South African Embassy/Consulate nearest to you as per their websites, as well as on the DIRCO Travel Smart App. Continue to monitor government platforms for any relevant information and updates. pic.twitter.com/XuQBlKCjca— DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) March 5, 2026
