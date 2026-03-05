Spike in registrations as SA citizens seek to leave Middle East

DIRCO says it has seen a rise in registrations on its Travel Smart system, with over 6 000 applications submitted since the conflict began over the weekend.

Deadly US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks have threatened stability in the region.

Some commercial flights have resumed after airspace closures grounded planes leaving hundreds of thousands stranded.

For South African travellers, Emirates, Etihad Airways, and flydubai are operating limited services from the UAE.

READ: LISTEN: KZN travel agency repatriates South Africans amid MidEast airspace chaos





Virgin Atlantic has resumed flights between Dubai and London, while Kenya Airways is offering select connections via Nairobi.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways, Saudia, Oman Air, and Gulf Air remain suspended.

DIRCO spokesperson Chrispin Phiri has asked South Africans to avoid non-essential travel to the region, warning that heavy attacks are still expected in the coming days.

"If you are experiencing difficulties with the evacuation process and require urgent consular support, please contact the department officials immediately on a number of official channels available via the app and on the website and also on social media."