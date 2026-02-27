Speaker requests urgent report on O’Sullivan’s ad hoc committee walkout

This after forensic investigator, Paul O’Sullivan, told Members of Parliament that he had to leave the Committee to catch a flight, whilst testifying after he had warned members of the committee that he would have to leave at a certain time.





Committee members David Skosana and Julius Malema questioned his early departure while he was still being examined.





However, O’Sullivan said he had repeatedly warned that he needed to leave for a scheduled flight.





Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane confirmed Parliament’s legal council will advise on next steps.





“He is not going to leave until you release him. He is walking out of Parliament,” a visibly angry Malema told O’Sullivan while he prepared to leave.





Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the Speaker has asked the chairperson for an urgent report detailing the events.





"The Powers, Privileges and Diminuties of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act of 2004 expressly prohibits any person from improperly interfering with or impeding the exercise by Parliament or its committees of their authority or functions. The Act further prohibits creating or taking part in any disturbance while a committee is meeting.





"The Speaker is concerned about the implication of this conduct for Parliament's ability to discharge its constitutional obligations to exercise oversight and thoroughly interrogate the serious allegations that are before the actual committee. The Speaker has requested an agent report from the chairperson of the committee detailing the events of today's proceedings, including the circumstances surrounding the witness's departure.





"Upon receipt and consideration of this report, the Speaker will determine what action, if any, may be necessary in terms of the Powers and Privileges Act and the rules of the National Assembly in order to safeguard the integrity of Parliament and to ensure that its constitutional mandate is not undermined.





"Parliament remains committed to ensuring that its proceedings and its processes are conducted in accordance with the Constitution, the law and its established rules and that oversight is exercised firmly, fairly and without fear or favour."





The MK Party plans to open a case against O’Sullivan, after he walked out of Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee meeting without permission.



MKP says O’Sullivan’s conduct displays a direct and very calculated interference with Parliament’s constitutional oversight duties.



It adds that his behaviour demonstrates a reckless belief that he is above the law.





Earlier, O'Sullivan retracted and apologised to the committee for calling Members of Parliament sycophants during an eNCA interview.





O'Sullivan explained his comments were made in response to allegations questioning his integrity.





While maintaining that the remarks were contextual, he withdrew the statement and offered a formal apology to the committee.





“ Allegations were being made by members of this committee about my integrity, and if you take the whole interview and you place it in that context, it's not something that requires an apology,” he told the committee.





“However, in the interest of peace, I withdraw the comment, and I apologise most humbly.





Speaking before his appearance, O’Sullivan said he had urged the Madlanga Commission to investigate certain members of the parliamentary ad hoc committee for allegedly supporting criminals within the justice system.





Both bodies are probing alleged political interference in the justice system.





Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, O’Sullivan claimed he has nothing to hide as he continues his testimony before the commission.





O’Sullivan said he was summoned to respond to claims that he interfered with police operations and to provide evidence on intelligence failures.





