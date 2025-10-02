 Spate of vehicle recalls ‘nothing out of the ordinary’
Spate of vehicle recalls ‘nothing out of the ordinary’

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

Faulty airbags have led to two more vehicle recalls, but a consumer expert says this is nothing out of the ordinary. 

Over the past month, the National Consumer Commission has announced several car recalls affecting at least six brands, including VW, Ford, and Mercedes-Benz.

On Wednesday, it said Chrysler 300C models made between 2006 and 2010, as well as certain Audi A3 models, were being flagged for faulty Takata driver airbags.

Consumer expert Wendy Knowler says there's nothing different or sinister about the recent recalls. 

She says it's important for motorists to check if their car is affected and get it fixed as soon as possible.

“The NCC is just doing due diligence in publicising them. They have always been in every market, in every brand. The trick is to be aware if it's your brand and to get the fix done.

“Every brand will have a South African website where you can go to check for recalls. It is a way of life, and we should be happy that the recalls are happening, and they are public, so that if there is a problem, it can get fixed.”

Knowler acknowledged that affected motorists are often frustrated when they are left without courtesy cars while their vehicles are in for repairs.

Education 'cannot be a casualty', warns KZN union

