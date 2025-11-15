S&P upgrades SA long-term foreign, local currency credit ratings

The upgrade also included a local currency long-term sovereign credit rating to 'BB+' from 'BB' to maintain the outlook positive; however, the country remains below investment grade.

According to S&P, the upgrade reflects South Africa’s improving growth and fiscal trajectory, and notable performance improvements at Eskom.

The government reacted to the ratings and said it is on track to post its third annual primary surplus in the 2025/26 financial year, while contingent liabilities are likely to ease as Eskom is being reformed.

In September this year, Ratings agency Fitch affirmed South Africa's long-term foreign and local currency debt ratings at ‘BB—’ and maintained its stable outlook.

This week, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) which included the stabilization of government debt at 77.9% of GDP in 2025/26, the achievement of a primary budget surplus, and the confirmation of a new inflation target of 3%.

Treasury's revenues are forecast to outperform budgeted numbers for 2025/26, despite the government having revised down its GDP growth forecasts.

This is due to strong value-added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax receipts, which have exceeded estimates, alongside higher-than-expected tax buoyancy rates.

"The sovereign credit rating upgrade marks the first upgrade for South Africa by any of the major credit rating agencies in over 16 years," National Treasury said in a statement.

"Government is improving the health of the public finances and accelerating infrastructure investments. Over the medium term, this will strengthen growth prospects, reduce borrowing costs, improve confidence, and foster faster job creation.”