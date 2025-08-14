Soweto still tense after e-hailing driver killed, vehicle torched









Gauteng police are monitoring a protest where the incident happened outside a mall in Pimville, where residents have blocked roads with rocks, preventing minibus taxis from operating.

Police say four attackers opened fire on the e-hailing vehicle outside the mall’s entrance.

Two others were wounded.

Officers believe the incident is linked to ongoing tensions between taxi and e-hailing operators.

Speaking to SABC on Thursday morning, provincial Transport spokesperson Lesiba Mpya said talks have been held behind closed doors to maintain peace in the industry.

“There have been specific concession resolutions, conflict resolutions that are being agreed to. The MEC was disheartened this morning when she was saying that I'm beginning to ask myself whether the negotiations are in good faith because what is happening around the boardroom is typically what is not happening on the ground.”

















