Soweto still tense after e-hailing driver killed, vehicle torched
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
The situation in Soweto
remained tense after an e-hailing driver was killed and his vehicle torched in
an attack on Wednesday night.
Gauteng police are monitoring a protest where the incident happened outside a mall in Pimville, where residents have blocked roads with rocks, preventing minibus taxis from operating.
Police say four attackers opened fire on the e-hailing vehicle outside the mall’s entrance.
Two others were wounded.
READ: One dead in Gauteng e-hailing arson attack
Officers believe the incident is linked to ongoing tensions between taxi and e-hailing operators.
Speaking to SABC on Thursday morning, provincial Transport spokesperson Lesiba Mpya said talks have been held behind closed doors to maintain peace in the industry.
“There have been specific concession resolutions, conflict resolutions that are being agreed to. The MEC was disheartened this morning when she was saying that I'm beginning to ask myself whether the negotiations are in good faith because what is happening around the boardroom is typically what is not happening on the ground.”
