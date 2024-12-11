South Korean police blocked from raid on president's office

Yoon is already banned from foreign travel as part of an "insurrection" probe into his inner circle over the dramatic events of December 3-4 that stunned South Korea's allies.

Several hours into a standoff at the presidential offices, police Wednesday evening said "The special investigation team is currently continuing to discuss the seizure and search of the presidential office (with the presidential staff and security)."

The main opposition Democratic Party warned it would file legal complaints for insurrection against the presidential staff and security if they continued to obstruct law enforcement.

"What the presidential office (staff) and the security are protecting right now is not the head of state, but an insurrectionist," said DP lawmaker and spokesperson Jo Seung-lae.

Prison authorities, meanwhile, said former defence minister Kim Yong-hyun tried to kill himself shortly before his formal arrest late Tuesday.

Kim, who is accused of suggesting to Yoon to impose martial law, was first detained on Sunday, and later formally arrested on charges of "engaging in critical duties during an insurrection" and "abuse of authority to obstruct the exercise of rights".

The justice ministry and a prison official said he was in good health on Wednesday.

The former interior minister and the general in charge of the martial law operation are also barred from foreign travel. Two senior police officials were arrested early Wednesday.

The defence ministry, National Police Agency, and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials said they launched a joint investigative unit to conduct a "more swift and efficient investigation" into the martial law case.

- 'Fascist dictatorship' -

Yoon had said his declaration of martial law was intended, in part, to safeguard South Korea "from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and eliminate anti-state elements".

North Korean state media on Wednesday made its first comments.

"The shocking incident of the puppet Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing impeachment and a governance crisis, suddenly declaring a martial law decree and unhesitatingly wielding the guns and knives of its fascist dictatorship wrought chaos across South Korea," a commentary said.

Relations between the two Koreas have been at one of their lowest points in years, with the North launching a flurry of ballistic missiles in violation of UN sanctions.

Former defence minister Kim had been accused by opposition lawmakers of calling for strikes on sites from which North Korea was launching trash-carrying balloons, an order reportedly refused by his subordinates.

He also allegedly ordered drones sent to Pyongyang in an apparent attempt to provoke a conflict as a pretext for declaring martial law.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in Tokyo on Tuesday that Washington's deterrence commitment to South Korea -- where it has around 28,500 troops -- and to Japan remained "ironclad".

- Task force -

Thousands of protesters rallied Wednesday evening outside the National Assembly, singing K-pop songs while waving colourful glow sticks and holding signs that read, "Dissolve the People Power Party, which supports insurrection" and "Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol".

Yoon survived an impeachment motion in parliament on Saturday even as tens of thousands of South Koreans braved freezing temperatures to demand his ouster.

Further smaller protests have continued every evening since, with polls showing record-low public support for Yoon.

A special task force within Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) on Tuesday proposed a plan for the president to resign in February or March, followed by fresh elections in April or May.

But the proposal has not yet been adopted by the party as a whole.

Even if approved, the roadmap is unlikely to head off another opposition attempt to impeach Yoon on Saturday.

Democratic Party lawmaker Jo Seung-lae told AFP the new vote would take place around 5:00 pm (0800 GMT).

The motion needs to win support from eight members of the PPP to secure the necessary two-thirds majority.

Last week, two PPP lawmakers voted in favour, and since Tuesday three more have said they would support the motion this time.

The PPP has said that pending Yoon's resignation, he has agreed to hand power to Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and party chief Han Dong-hoon.

The opposition has said this contravenes the constitution, calling it a "second coup".

Prime Minister Han on Wednesday said he had opposed the martial law declaration, apologising for being "ultimately unable to prevent it."