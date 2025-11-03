South coast leads the wave of KZN's cleanest beaches

Their status was confirmed at the 2025 Blue Flag Awards, which was held in Port Alfred on Friday.

Ray Nkonyeni's blue flag beaches are Hibberdene, Umzumbe, Ramsgate, Marina, Southport Beach, Trafalgar and New St Michaels Beach.

Pennington Beach in Umdoni Municipality also got the nod.

Ray Nkonyeni municipal spokesperson Simon April says having seven blue flag beaches is a major achievement.

He has praised all those involved in maintaining the world-class standards.

"The Ray Nkonyeni Municipality also received special recognition awards in Hibberdene Beach with 10 consecutive years as a blue flag beach and Umzumbe Beach with 15 consecutive years as a blue flag beach.

"We also received Green Coast Awards for Trafalgar Marine and Leisure Bay. This achievement continues to position Ray Nkonyeni Municipality as a leading tourism destination and a true game changer in south coast development."

On the north coast, KwaDukuza has four blue flag beaches - Blythedale, Salt Rock Main Beach, Thompson Bay and Willard Beach.

eThekwini withdrew from the blue flag programme in 2022 after the floods.





