South Coast CPF member suspended after drunk driving arrest

KZN Transport says the man from Umtentweni is one of 55 motorists caught at a roadblock in Port Shepstone on Friday night.





The UGU District Community Policing Forum says the member, who served as a volunteer patroller, has been suspended from all CPF activities with immediate effect.





It’s alleged that during his arrest, the man tried to wield his apparent connections, claiming to know a high-ranking police officer.





It’s understood he’s been released on bail and is due in court soon.





He has since apologised to the CPF community and the public.





Officials have warned no one is above the law even within community structures.



