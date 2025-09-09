South Africa’s Q2 economy growth ‘good news’

That's the view of economist Graeme Kerner as he reacts to the latest GDP figures.

Stats SA released the data on Tuesday, saying the increase was mainly due to positive growth in the manufacturing and mining sectors, which grew by 1,8% and 3,7% respectively.

" The fact that we were actually able to deliver 0.8% and in what is actually a very tight monetary policy environment in South Africa - if you look at repo sitting at 7% prime at 10.5% and you've got inflation at three [per cent] or about there, interest rates are still very high and that in many ways is like a hand-break on the economy.

"For the economy to have delivered this when rates were in the second quarter still very punitive or even higher I think is good news."

But Kerner says high interest rates are still weighing on the economy, and the benefits aren’t yet reaching ordinary South Africans.

He says growth needs to reach around 3 to 4% to make a real difference in people’s daily lives.

"Unfortunately, its not particularly meaningful for the man on the streets. You would also argue, and many people, and myself included, would argue South Africa should be delivering 3% or 4% GDP to really be making a difference in the lives of ordinary South Africans."

